IL woman cited for DUI, texting while driving after crash

A Rosiclare woman was injured and is facing several charges after crashing into a tree because, according to Illinois State Police, she was texting while driving.



ISP says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Pounds Hollow Road when 22-year-old Kayla N. Johnson, who they say was texting while driving, ran off the road and hit a downed tree.



Johnson was taken to an area hospital for treatment. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.



According to ISP, she was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, electronic communication devices – prohibited while driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to wear seat belt.