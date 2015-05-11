It's a soggy Monday! Be aware of possibly slick roads. Click here for what you need to know to plan your day.

A still shot from a traffic camera showing the massive pileup. (Source: KMOV)

Good morning! As you head out on this Monday morning, here are the headlines you need to know to plan your day.

Possibly heavy rain for morning commute



On your way into work, you'll likely see some rain and possibly heavy downpours. Drive safe out there and keep our free weather app handy for the latest First Alert Forecast, including when we'll see the sun again!

Dozens injured, 2 dead after tornadoes hit Texas, Arkansas

Emergency responders searched the wreckage of communities in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas early Monday, after a rash of tornadoes slammed the area, killing at least two people and leaving dozens injured.



Poplar Bluff Head Start will be closed Monday, May 11

The reason for the closing is unclear right now.

IL woman cited for DUI, texting while driving after crash

A Rosiclare woman was injured and is facing several charges after crashing into a tree because, according to Illinois State Police, she was texting while driving.

Man injured, facing charges after making illegal U-turn on I-24

A California man was injured and is also facing some traffic violations after a rollover crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, KY Sunday evening.

29 cars involved in crash, pileup on Interstate 70

Twenty-nine cars were involved in a massive pileup that happened on Interstate 70 Sunday evening.

