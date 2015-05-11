SEMO swept at Indiana State

With the baseball regular season wrapping up soon, Southeast Missouri is holding on to a slim lead in the Ohio Valley Conference. Unfortunately, they have hit a snag as they were swept by Indiana State, losing 8-7 on Sunday, May 10th. The Redhawks got three runs batted in from Hunter Leeper, who was attempting to set a record by playing all nine positions. He would fall short of that feat as would his team, who was playing their four straight non-conference game on the the road. It started great with an upset win at #21 Missouri, but they'd lose each game to the Sycamores by one run, two of which, were walk-offs.By playing out of conference, the second and third place teams in the OVC had opportunities to fight for position over the weekend and gain ground. The Redhawks will try and get back on track as they finish the regular season on the road at conference foe, Belmont.