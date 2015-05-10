Heartland teen receives Missouri Citizenship Award - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland teen receives Missouri Citizenship Award

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -  A teen from Poplar Bluff is one of eight Missouri public high school seniors honored as recipients of the 2015 Outstanding Achievement in Citizenship Award. 

The citizen award recipients are:

  • Tyler Adams, South Callaway R-I High School
  • Emma Cook, Meadow Heights High School
  • Jake Eovaldi, Parkway High School
  • Cameron Leahy, Fort Zumwalt South High School
  • Jessica Oliphant, Webster Groves High School
  • Sarah Veri, Carl Junction R-I High School
  • Benjamin Vickers, El Dorado Springs R-II High School
  • Tommie Walsh, Southern Boone High School

The honorees were recognized at a luncheon in Jefferson City. Awards were presented by representatives from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the State Board of Education and the Missouri Bar.


Each public high school in Missouri is eligible to nominate one senior for the award. Students are selected based on their academic achievement in civics and government courses, performance in civics and government-based extracurricular activities and community service. Students must also submit an essay about the importance of citizenship.


