Marion Chamber of Commerce awards 2 scholarships

The Marion, Illinois Chamber of Commerce recently awarded two scholarships.

The scholarships awarded are the Grad Spree Scholarship and the John A. Logan College One Year Tuition Waiver.

Requirements for these scholarships are:

The scholarship is to be awarded to an applicant who plans to continue their education in the field of business or commerce

Each applicant is required to complete the application form

Applicants must be in the upper half of their class

Applicants must have a minimum ACT score of 18

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0

Recipient must maintain a “C” GPA while enrolled in college

Recipient must be enrolled and maintain a minimum of 12 credit hours for the entire semester

The winner of the 2015 Grad Spree scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is Alyson Gwaltney.





Alyson plans become a pharmacist.





The winner of the 2014 John A. Logan one year tuition waiver is Zachary Nave.





Zachary plans to attend either Southern Illinois University of St. Louis University and major in marketing. He wants to be a sports marketer for either a professional basketball team or professional football team.

