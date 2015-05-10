Authorities continue search for Butler Co. escaped inmate

Authorities in Butler County continued to search Monday evening for a trustee who escaped last Thursday.He escaped custody while out on work detail. Authorities say Jeremy Hicks, 25, poses no threat to the public.He's a non-violent offender.Sheriff Mark Dobbs says he ran away around noon on Thursday.Now some people in the community call for changes in the system and even tighter security."I live across from the jail," said Jake Lee. "I have three little kids and that scares me. I know they've been looking for him, but it shouldn't happen."Many people across Butler County had different reactions. While many felt no cause for alarm, others felt it's time for officials to further analyze how much a trusty is allowed to do.Heartland News searched online court documents and according to those records, Hicks' offenses range from felonies including resisting arrest to burglary and stealing charges to misdemeanor traffic violations.Before Hicks, county authorities foiled an escape plot in April.

Before that, money was approved for extensive jail improvements after three inmates escaped in 2013. Extensive security improvements were made to prevent another incident.

"I live in Broseley," said Laura Isaac-Vandermark. "The last time they escaped they took the railroad and caught them in the salvage yard not far from my house."

People say they've noticed authorities out looking for Hicks and many applaud all their efforts. Many residents do say they feel the county needs to do whatever it takes to make security as tight as possible for the safety of the residents.



"It's become an issue that the city council really needs to take a look," said Isaac-Vandermark. "I think they have passed better taxes for schools, maybe we need even more for county improvements. I know law-enforcement tries their best, help them out."



County commissioners and law enforcement say they are always looking for ways to keep the community as safe as possible and tighten security.



If anyone sees Hicks, please call authorities.



