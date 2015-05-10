Crappie master national qualifier tourney

Rend Lake will be hosting the 2015 crappie fisherman national qualifier tourney on May 16.

Late registration is on May 15, 2015 at Rend Lake college 468 North Ken Gray Parkway, Ina, Illinois.

Registration and voucher pick-up will begin at 5 p.m. with a meeting going over the rules at 6:30 p.m.

The weigh in is open to the public and will be held at Lake Zone Bait and Tackle.

