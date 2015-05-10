Stormy Mother's Day in the Heartland

Tornadoes, a blizzard and a tropical storm in the US this weekend.

It was a stormy Mother's Day for parts of the Heartland.

Downed trees have caused partial and full road blockage along PCR 716 in Perry County, Missouri, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Department.

Storm reports, power outages

Storm reports from the NWS in Paducah:

6:45 - 50 mph wind gusts in Marion, IL

4:53 - Trees down and roof blown off mobile home two miles south of Fredericktown, MO.

4:42 - Dime size hail reported at the corner of Hwy. 160 and 21 by Doniphan, MO PD.

Ameren IL power outages as of 7:50 p.m. Sunday

Franklin - 2

Jackson - 1

Jefferson - 1650

Perry - 14

Randolph - 7

Union - 1

Washington - 4

Williamson - 1

Ameren MO power outages as of 7:40 p.m. Sunday

Cape Girardeau - 57

Jefferson - 56

Citizens Electric Cooperative outages as of 7:55 p.m. Sunday

Coffman, Avon - 64

Latest First Alert forecast:

Text alerts and mobile apps

