Fire 70 percent contained - Illinois horse tracks push for slots

They not only entertained us, television moms taught us life lessons that helped us grow up. Here are few favorite TV moms through the years. Slideshow: http://shout.lt/3hgv You can also view on our mobile app.

First Alert Weather Update:

A tornado WATCH has been issued for portions of the KFVS viewing area in MO until 7 p.m. Bryan McCormick has the latest forecast at 5.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has been voicing his support for increased gambling throughout Illinois in hopes the state can cash in. What do you think? Loreto Cruz explains.

A Reynolds County massive wildfire is now 70 percent contained. Mollie Lair has the latest.

A Naylor, Missouri man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday, May 9 in Ripley County.

A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Dexter police.

A suspect led officers on a car chase in Bardstown, Kentucky that ended with three destroyed police cruisers and an officer-involved shooting in Kentucky.

