Herrin, IL Police investigating alleged abduction

The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is investigating an alleged abduction reported Thursday May 7, 2015.A 22-year-old woman was reported missing after she didn't return from an early morning walk Thursday, according to the Herrin Police Department.Police say the woman reported leaving her home at 6:30 a.m. and was reported missing at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.The Herrin Police Department searched the area but quickly traveled to Zeigler after reports that the woman had been located there.Police say the woman reported that she was grabbed from behind and her mouth being covered by a hand. And according to police, the last thing the woman said she could remember was waking up in a wooded area.Police say the woman walked toward traffic and was later picked up by close friends who found her walking on the side of the road.The woman did not report any injuries to police and officers did not observe any injuries.The woman told police she woke up dazed and confused and could not bring police back to where she woke up, according to a press release.Police say the woman said she was unable to provide a suspect description.This incident is currently being investigated by the Herrin Police Department.