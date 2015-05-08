Du Quoin State Fair announces Ford, Adkins will perform on grandstand

State Fair Manager Patrick Buchen announced on Friday two entertainment acts for the upcoming 2015 Du Quoin State Fair.

On Saturday, August 29, Colt Ford will bring his unique blend of country and hip-hop to the Grandstand stage.

A one-time pro golfer turned singer-songwriter, Colt Ford has found a growing fan base thanks to songs like “Drivin' Around Song,” “Crank It Up,” and musical collaborations with country music superstars like Keith Urban, and Justin Moore.

On Sunday, August 30 Trace Adkins will perform on the Grandstand stage.

Adkins is best known for his songs “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and “You're Gonna Miss This.”

Adkins is a proud spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Program and American Red Cross for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of Celebrity Apprentice.

Ticket prices for Saturday's show will range from $15-$20, and tickets for Sunday's show will range from $20-$25.

“The Du Quoin State Fair staff is committed to bringing in quality acts to the Grandstand stage,” said Buchen. “Colt Ford and Trace Adkins are big names in country music, and tickets to their shows at other regional venues would likely be double the price of a show here in Du Quoin. We are very excited to offer this quality of performance and this amazing savings to fairgoers.”

Tickets for these shows will go on sale later this summer.

Look for more Du Quoin State Fair announcements in the weeks and months ahead.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs August 28 to September 7.

