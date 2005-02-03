Lost & Found - Two Simple Strategies to Save a Life

By: Amy Jacquin

We've heard about frantic searches for children who wander away from parrents, or for alzheimer's patients who walk away from home. This story may provide faster help, should such a scary situation happen to someone you love.

The Scott County Search Dog Team teaches two simple principles: Hug a Tree and the Scent Sponge. What you learn through these programs may save some life-threatening hours if you should ever need to be found.

