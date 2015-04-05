Annual Fuller Dome Days Celebration And Preservation Award to be held in Cardbondale

Live music, Chicago dogs, and drinks mark the annual celebration of the Buckminster Fuller Dome Days event. The general public is Welcome.

The festivities kick-off on April 18th at 1:00 p.m. and conclude at 4:00 p.m. It will a time for touring the Dome and having an opportunity to join friends at the Dome. Copies of Holland prize winning and the book Buckminster Fuller Anthology for the millennium will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to the preservation of the Fuller Dome Home.

The Buckminster Fuller Dome Home preservation project has been awarded this year's City of Carbondale Preservation Award. The award presentation will be held at the City Council Meeting at 7:00 p.m. on May 19, 2015 at Carbondale City Hall.

