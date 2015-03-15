Watoto Children's Choir to make Joyful Noise in Herrin, IL

Christian Life Church of Herrin, IL plays host to traveling choir group Watoto Children's Choir. The Watoto Children's Choir traveling from Africa is thrilled to present a brand new choir production entitled "Oh, What Love"

The Production will be presented at Christian Life Church, 1901 N Park Ave. Herrin, IL on Sunday, April 19th at 7:00 p.m.

Since 1994, Watoto Children's Choirs have traveled all over the world sharing the plight of Africa's orphaned children. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of one or both of their parents, but they have been rescued and now live in a Watoto village. Watoto is a holistic child-care solution initiated to serve the dire needs of Africa and her people.

The production is indicative of emerging, modern Africa - a continent coming out of ruin and exploring its true identity. Africa is coming of age and so are her people. Her children and young adults are the key to the future.