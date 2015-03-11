Firefighters, deputies rescue dog from frozen pond

A man running home to grab a suit coat leads to a successful rescue mission.

Craig Smith said he ran home to grab a coat for a meeting and heard a dog yelp. He noticed a dog in the middle of the DuQuoin City Lake.

Firefighters from the DuQuoin Fire Department responded to the lake around 6:00 Tuesday night along with deputies from the Perry County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters suited up and broke a path in the ice to get to the dog named Elsie.

They were able to get Elsie to safety.

Smith said he was impressed by the emergency response and the professionalism of the deputies and firefighters that helped the dog to safety.

