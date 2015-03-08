Popular Bluff Regional Medical Center Can Help With Healthcare Coverage for Tax Season

The majority of children growing up in America today will be obese by age 35, a new computer analysis predicts.
The majority of children growing up in America today will be obese by age 35, a new computer analysis predicts.
Two new migraine drugs have shown promise in late-stage clinical trials.
Two new migraine drugs have shown promise in late-stage clinical trials.
Pump up your workouts, pump up your memory, new research suggests.
Pump up your workouts, pump up your memory, new research suggests.
Patients used to see doctors as kindly-but-firm professionals -- experts who knew what they were talking about and whose advice should be heeded, even if it wasn't necessarily welcome.
Patients used to see doctors as kindly-but-firm professionals -- experts who knew what they were talking about and whose advice should be heeded, even if it wasn't necessarily welcome.
Using marijuana when you have HIV could lead to problems with brain function if you also abuse alcohol or drugs, a new study finds.
Using marijuana when you have HIV could lead to problems with brain function if you also abuse alcohol or drugs, a new study finds.
The drugs are the first preventive medicines developed specifically for migraines.
The drugs are the first preventive medicines developed specifically for migraines.
Nov. 30 marks the end of Diabetes Awareness Month. One former diabetic, Walter Davis, hopes it can be the start of a healthier lifestyle for others struggling with the disease he managed to beat.
Nov. 30 marks the end of Diabetes Awareness Month. One former diabetic, Walter Davis, hopes it can be the start of a healthier lifestyle for others struggling with the disease he managed to beat.
A new center to treat hepatitis C patients has opened in Kentucky.
A new center to treat hepatitis C patients has opened in Kentucky.
Missouri's health department director says he wants lawmakers to pass legislation for a needle-exchange program in the state.
Missouri's health department director says he wants lawmakers to pass legislation for a needle-exchange program in the state.
As the peak of cold and flu season approaches, medical experts are urging parents to be on the lookout for another viral infection, Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
As the peak of cold and flu season approaches, medical experts are urging parents to be on the lookout for another viral infection, Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Illinois' Medicaid patients will see a change in health care coverage Jan. 1.
Illinois' Medicaid patients will see a change in health care coverage Jan. 1.
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
Doctors said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months.
Doctors said some babies will begin to sleep for longer stretches between 4 and 6 months.