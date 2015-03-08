Popular Bluff Regional Medical Center Can Help With Healthcare Coverage for Tax Season

Popular Bluff Regional Medical Center (PBRMC) is offering assistance during a government special enrollment period for those not currently under a healthcare plan. For individuals who may be unaware or didn't understand the implications of the tax penalty for not having coverage, this special enrollment period will provide an extended opportunity to purchase health insurance coverage for 2015.

The Special Enrollment Period starts on March 15th and continues until April 30

To qualify, an uninsured individual must meet these qualifications:

The uninsured individual will need to state they had to pay a penalty for not having coverage in the 2014 tax year.

The uninsured individual cannot be currently enrolled in a plan on HealthCare.gov .

. The uninsured individual only found out they were going to have to pay a tax penalty when they were preparing their 2014 tax returns.

For the 2014 tax year, uninsured individuals paid a tax penalty of $95 per adult or 1 percent of their income (whichever is greater) when filing their tax returns for 2014. During the 2015 tax year, the tax penalty will increase to $325 per adult or 2 percent of thier income (whichever is greater).

The application counselors at PBRMC stand ready to assist the still uninsured in the community.

Popular Bluff Regional Medical Center special enrollment office can be contacted at (573) - 776 - 9072.