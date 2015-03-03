KFVS news and First Alert Weather apps

First Alert Weather app for iOS, Android

Android and iOS users can also download the new KFVS First Alert weather app for an interactive map, 10-day and hourly forecasts, watch live newscasts, the latest StormTeam forecast (video), and get the latest watch/warning information. It also includes storm and earthquake plotting. Plus, you can get urgent weather alerts and video sent to your phone!



KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android



Search for "KFVS" or "KFVSweather" in Google Play or Apple App store.



Heartland News app for Android phones and tablets

Our new app makes smarter use of the space on your Android phone and tablet screens to provide more timely updates and easy-to-navigate menus that lead you straight to up-to-the-minute alerts, photos, stories and video.



The revamped weather page uses Android technology to feature cleaner, more visible access to the information you need. Whether you want to take a quick glance at today's temperatures, check out real-time radar or study the 10-day and hourly forecasts, it's literally at your fingertips.



You'll get more of the news you need and information you can use delivered straight to you, wherever you are, faster and easier to find, read and view:

Intuitive, simple navigation

Easily find and access immediately the stories you want to see

Experience a fresher look and easier access to your neighborhood news

Get comprehensive coverage when news and weather are breaking

The app will update directly on your phone if are already a user. For tablet owners and new users, visit Google Play and search "KFVS" to download it today or click here --> Android.



Heartland News app for iOS

iOS users can also download the KFVS12 news app to their phones or Android tablet to take the news with you wherever you go. The apps provide updated news, weather, sports, and video 24/7.



Smartphone users: Click on your phone to the right for a link to the app. iPhone



Or just search for "KFVS12" in your respective App markets.



If you don't have an Android-enabled phone or iPhone just go to www.KFVS12.com for the latest news, weather and sports updates.

Email alerts

Get emails in your inbox for breaking news, news updates, Mr. Food recipes and our monthly Pink Up breast cancer check reminder. Click here to sign up!



Severe weather and forecast emails

Sign up for daily forecast emails and severe weather email alerts tailored to where you live! Click here to sign up!



Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.