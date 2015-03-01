Father/ Daughter Team Helps Bring District Championship To Chaff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Father/ Daughter Team Helps Bring District Championship To Chaffee

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Coach Darrin Pruitt embraces his daughter and Senior Lady Devil Guard Jordi Pruitt after their Class 2 District 1 victory on February 27th, marking the Lady Devil's first title since 1978.

 

The Lady Devil defeated the Scott County Central Bravettes 63 - 49

 

Pruitt ended the game with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

 

Senior Jordi Pruitt has been a starter for the Lady Devil since her freshman year and maintained her confidence in bringing the hardware back to Chaffee.

 



