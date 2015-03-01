Father/ Daughter Team Helps Bring District Championship To Chaffee

Coach Darrin Pruitt embraces his daughter and Senior Lady Devil Guard Jordi Pruitt after their Class 2 District 1 victory on February 27th, marking the Lady Devil's first title since 1978.
The Lady Devil defeated the Scott County Central Bravettes 63 - 49
Pruitt ended the game with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Senior Jordi Pruitt has been a starter for the Lady Devil since her freshman year and maintained her confidence in bringing the hardware back to Chaffee.
