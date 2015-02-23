The calling: Why students choose a path to preach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The calling: Why students choose a path to preach

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A spiritual calling: It is a trend local churches and school leaders tell high school and university undergraduate students appear to be answering early, even though nationally numbers tell a different story.

Nationally, seminary numbers continue to decline. However pastors and priests says they see numbers going up just in the last two years. In fact, some Methodist congregations say they've seen numbers since 2013 quadruple the numbers from over the past two decades. 

Students explained why they feel a call to serve the Christian or Catholic church when the majority of their friends are going into health care or technical fields. 

"Nationally, it's not attractive because we live in a money culture," said Max Abbott, a senior at Cape Central High School. 

He says his grandfather was a minister and attributes that to his early calling to serve. He also feels the smaller church culture in small town America may contribute to the increased number of his peers going into ministry.  

Parker Outman, who also plans to go to seminary agrees.

"In a smaller town but with a very strong Christian base and a lot of great churches it makes a difference than in a mega-church where you may not know the names of many of the members," Outman said. "We have large churches, but we have a way within our churches that foster and create personal relationships. Those intimate connections make a difference when you have those kind of mentors early as well." 

"It takes more than the words on those pages to transform lives," said Abbott. "We need nurturing pastors. That's why I feel called to make a difference in that way. You have to make those words real." 

These students have also been given the opportunity to serve as spiritual leaders themselves, and feel the early experience in their churches and schools helped foster their commitment. 

"When you lead prayer with younger students it's the coolest thing," said Luke Kinder, another Cape Central senior who plans to go into ministry. "I went to a lot of Summer camps and then later had a chance to serve as a leader there and that made a huge difference in my life. I'm still exploring exactly how I want to serve but I know I want to serve and go on to Seminary." 

Dr. Mike Cowan says he's noticed more students edging towards ministry and others go on to college and then come back and decide on post-secondary Seminary. 

"If that's their path, we certainly encourage them," said Dr. Cowan. "Maybe there's something in the water here." 

They say it's a call they can't deny. 

"You don't choose the ministry; the ministry chooses you," said Abbott. 

As for those already in universities most say they haven't changed their minds.  

"For me it's never been about the money," said Ben Lichnir, in his third year at Southeast Missouri State University. 

He is currently deciding which Seminary he will attend. 

"It's always been about doing what I am called to do."

Seminaries across the country say numbers are difficult to track and fluctuate. However, they do notice a trend of a more concentrated group of students coming from the Midwest and southern United States. 

