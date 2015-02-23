Low prosecution rates for sexual assaults reported in southern I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Low prosecution rates for sexual assaults reported in southern IL

Written by Rae Daniel, Reporter
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - New research shows that a majority of sexual assaults reported in southern Illinois in the last decade never make it to court.

“It does happen quite frequently,” Women's Center, Sheila Frampton Wooten said. “It's very upsetting to me that it does not make it to the courthouse.”

Women's Center employees say they understand why.

“Maybe the state's attorney didn't feel like there was enough evidence and they couldn't go forward,” Wooten said. “Maybe somebody – a witness is not complying. There's a lot of variables, a lot of factors that play into why they don't get to that point.”

Union County State's Attorney, Tyler Edmonds, said evidence is one of the key things in determining what cases make it into a courtroom.

“Any case where there aren't witnesses are any physical evidence, it makes things more difficult,” Edmonds said.

“But what we always try to do is we work with our victims,” he said. “And work with them to help us to make the best case that we possibly can.”

Edmonds said it's also about how they can prove the case in court.

“As prosecutors, we have a job to do at the outset when we screen cases that we make sure that we're bringing cases that have a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” Edmonds said.

Leaders at the Women's Center say education is key and making sure victims know they're not in it alone.

“We would go with them to speak with the police, we would go with them to court,” Wooten said. “We would be that supportive person to help empower them; make them feel stronger, letting them know that I'm not doing this by myself.”

According to this research, some cities with the largest police departments and most investigators had the highest number of felony sex crimes but some of the lowest prosecution rates.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Bus crash in Colleton County injures 17 from N.C. high school

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:08:55 GMT
    A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)A total of 17 people from a North Carolina high school trip were injured in an early morning bus crash Sunday in Colleton County. (Source: Facebook)

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

    A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida. 

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly