Low prosecution rates for sexual assaults reported in southern IL

New research shows that a majority of sexual assaults reported in southern Illinois in the last decade never make it to court.“It does happen quite frequently,” Women's Center, Sheila Frampton Wooten said. “It's very upsetting to me that it does not make it to the courthouse.”Women's Center employees say they understand why.“Maybe the state's attorney didn't feel like there was enough evidence and they couldn't go forward,” Wooten said. “Maybe somebody – a witness is not complying. There's a lot of variables, a lot of factors that play into why they don't get to that point.”Union County State's Attorney, Tyler Edmonds, said evidence is one of the key things in determining what cases make it into a courtroom.“Any case where there aren't witnesses are any physical evidence, it makes things more difficult,” Edmonds said.“But what we always try to do is we work with our victims,” he said. “And work with them to help us to make the best case that we possibly can.”Edmonds said it's also about how they can prove the case in court.“As prosecutors, we have a job to do at the outset when we screen cases that we make sure that we're bringing cases that have a reasonable likelihood of conviction,” Edmonds said.Leaders at the Women's Center say education is key and making sure victims know they're not in it alone.“We would go with them to speak with the police, we would go with them to court,” Wooten said. “We would be that supportive person to help empower them; make them feel stronger, letting them know that I'm not doing this by myself.”According to this research, some cities with the largest police departments and most investigators had the highest number of felony sex crimes but some of the lowest prosecution rates.