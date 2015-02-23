Cold weather could mean weight gain

The piles of snow can make you pile on more weight.It happens to the best of us, cold weather causing us to eat more.Most of us will see 2 pounds or more on the scale this winter season.The cold weather is keeping a lot of us indoors, but a gym isn't a place you will have trouble finding a seat.It's your favorite dine-in. When the weather is frightful, folks find comfort inside Tractors Classic American Grill in Jackson, Missouri.The grill is hot serving up those comfort classics."They just warm your insides on a cold day like today,” said Mary Anderson.It's no surprise for Anderson to see the scale go up."So, of course I like carb heavy soup and have gained a few pounds in the process," she said.Manager Michelle Bryan said chefs are making less salads and more burgers and soup orders during this time of year."You can only have so many salads, so often,” said Bryan.Studies show weight gain attributes to seasonal depression and people are a lot less active.But Grant Gray said that shouldn't be an excuse, even though you'll find plenty of seats open here."About two months in they get tired of it and don't have the motivation and it ends,” said Gray, a trainer at Anytime Fitness.In fact, half the people who signed up for gym memberships in January are already no shows."You are sticking to a strict diet for so long, your body really wants you to go back to eating something and it is hard to resist sometimes,” he said.Trainers say regardless of what's going on outdoors, it's the same rule, be more active and eat clean.A trick to fighting those cravings, trainers at Anytime Fitness recommend a scoop of peanut butter and a glass of water.