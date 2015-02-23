Wildlife Movie Night at Fort Massac State Park

If you're looking for a fun way to learn about nature, there's an event at Fort Massac State Park just for you!

The park will host Wildlife Movie Night on Friday, March 6.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park visitor center. Admission is free.

Participants will get to watch the documentary “The Private Life of Deer.” The documentary looks at how deer interact with one another and how they adapt to living in a suburban environment.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.