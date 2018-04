Murray State basketball coach Steve Prohm looks for his 100th career win Thursday night.The red hot Racers are just two wins away from a perfect Ohio Valley Conference season.Their next win will give Coach Prohm 100 wins in just four seasons and the fastest to 100 wins in MSU history.The Racers will host Eastern Illinois at Murray.It's also senior night for three Murray State players.Jarvis Williams, T.J. Sapp and Jonathan Fairell will play their final game in front of the home crowd.