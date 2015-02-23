Arraignment date set for former Orient, IL police chief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arraignment date set for former Orient, IL police chief

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Joseph "Joe" L. Brown (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Joseph "Joe" L. Brown (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Brown allegedly threatened people inside Elsies Tavern, a local bar. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Brown allegedly threatened people inside Elsies Tavern, a local bar. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Brown allegedly walked feet from Elsies Tavern to the Orient American Legion Post. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Brown allegedly walked feet from Elsies Tavern to the Orient American Legion Post. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
The city of orient has a population of less than 400 people. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) The city of orient has a population of less than 400 people. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The former police chief of Orient, Illinois, Joseph "Joe" Brown, appeared in court on Tuesday, March 17 in Franklin County.

He was given an arraignment date of May 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Brown, 39, of Herrin, resigned after being accused of intimidation and official misconduct in two separate incidents reported at the American Legion Post and Elsie's Tavern in Orient on Saturday evening, February 21.

He's facing four felonies and two misdemeanors including intimidation/physical harm and aggravated assault charges.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones, deputies responded to a complaint at Phillip Whiteside American Legion Post 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and were told by club employees and patrons that Brown, who had already left the area, came to the club intoxicated, made threats and had a handgun.

Sheriff Jones said deputies later talked to employees of Elsie's Tavern who said that Brown did the same thing there just before going to the Legion Post.

Several people who live in Orient said Joe Brown was well known and still a friend to many in the town despite his actions over the weekend.

The Orient American Legion Post Commander Wayne Irvin agreed.

"Joe Brown is good man and he made a mistake," Irvin said.

The two establishments are located very close to each other.

Brown was arrested without incident at 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23 at the sheriff's office.

Brown was suspended on Sunday, Feb. 22. 

The town has not yet begun a search for a replacement.

Brown was part time and only worked a few hours per month.

The town primarily depends on the sheriff's department for coverage in Orient and will continue to do so until a replacement is identified and sworn in.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

