Bitterly cold temps grip the Heartland

It's bitterly cold outside! Grant Dade says we have a cold week ahead of us.All that snow and ice last week coupled with road crews working to clear it were rough on the roads. Kadee Brosseau looks into the road repairs in Cape Girardeau and how much it might cost the city on Heartland News at Five.You're stuck inside during a winter storm. What do you do? Eat! Allison Twaits tells us how to help keep off the pounds this winter on Heartland News at Five.New research shows that nearly 70 percent of sexual assaults reported in southern Illinois in the last decade never make it to court. Rae Daniel talked to victim's advocates and law experts to help us better understand the numbers and what they mean for victims of sexual assault. Look for her report on Heartland News at Six.Court records say a 55-year-old man lured a 6-year-old gir l to his southwest Missouri motel room with snacks and strangled her.New federal data ranks the quality of nursing homes around the country. So how did facilities in the Heartland fare? Nick Chabarria tells us in today's I-Team special report on Heartland News at Six.

The call to preach is a trend local church and school leaders tell students are hearing, even though nationally numbers tell a different story. Holly Brantley looked into this spiritual subject and brings us more on Heartland News at Six.

Montel Williams is joining a Missouri Republican in efforts to allow patients with specific ailments access to medical marijuana with a state-monitored distribution program.A new study shows that Missouri suspended black elementary students at a higher rate than any other U.S. state, with the gap between suspensions of black and white students also tops in the country.A lucky North Carolina woman has presented one of the three winning tickets for the Feb. 11 Powerball Jackpot of $564 million.Researchers conducted a study on infant nutrition and found that formula-fed babies had seven and a half times higher arsenic levels than those who were breastfed. study of Finnish men suggests frequent sauna baths might help you live longer.Have you been to any of these places? The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency released a partial list Monday of 2014 additions to the National Register of Historic Places.

