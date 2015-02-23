Warrant issued for Chaffee, MO man for burglary charges

The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Department has issued a warrant for a Chaffee man on February 19.

Will B. Mosely, 45, was charged with two counts of Class C felony burglary second degree, two counts of Class C felony theft and one count of Class B misdemeanor property damage second degree.

According to the sheriff's department, this is the result of a joint investigation with other southeast Missouri counties where daytime burglaries occurred.

Mosely is currently being held in Cape Girardeau County on similar charges.

