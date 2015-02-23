Cape Girardeau recognized for flood protection system operation, management

The St. Louis District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present a certificate of appreciation to the City of Cape Girardeau Flood Protection System on Tuesday, February 24 at the Osage Centre.

The presentation will be at 6 p.m., prior to the Flood Preparedness Workshop, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to the Corps, the city is receiving the certificate for its outstanding operation and management of the Cape Girardeau Flood Protection Systems, including levees and the downtown flood wall. The team is conscientious and uses proactive measures to keep those within the inundated area safe from flood waters.

They say the city's staff members have been key contributors to numerous levee safety activities, including inspections and risk screenings, resulting in more refined products.

The Corps said the city's successful approach to operating and maintaining the levee and flood wall effectively helps to reduce the risk of inundation.

There are about 90 flood protection districts overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District. Cape Girardeau is the first district receiving this distinction in 10 years.

The City of Cape Girardeau took over flood wall maintenance in 2008. With the city's cooperation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was able to fund and complete $12 million in rehabilitation efforts to Cape Girardeau's flood protection systems.

