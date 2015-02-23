Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 14 years without parole on meth charges

A Stoddard County, Missouri man was sentenced to 14 years without parole for drug charges.

John Kacy Jones was found guilty of felony distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver had previously filed for a prior persistent drug offender enhancement because of Jones' lengthy criminal history involving the distribution of controlled substances.

Oliver said this sentence enhancement will require Jones to serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Jones was sentenced to 14 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He will be required to serve every day of the sentence.

"Those individuals who continue to persistently peddle the poison of methamphetamine on the streets of Stoddard County should take note of Mr. Jones' sentence," Oliver said. "There are plenty of safer havens for these persistent drug dealers to operate than Stoddard County. Go to Arkansas, go to Tennessee, go anywhere but Stoddard County because when we catch you and you are a persistent drug dealer we will send you away for a long time. The Stoddard County Prosecutor's Office will continue to seek prior persistent drug offender enhancements to remove persistent meth dealers from our streets for sentences greater than a decade without the possibility of parole."

Oliver continued, "as in any criminal case the ability to seek lengthy prison sentences is dependent on the quality of police work and investigation of the crime. This sentence should be clear evidence that Carl Hefner's Stoddard County Sheriff's Office and Keith Haynes should be commended for their exceptional work on this case."

According to the probable cause statement, on November 7, 2013, a Missouri State Highway Patrol confidential informant conducted a controlled buy from Jones.

The informant met Jones on the parking lot of Discount Tire in Aquilla, Mo. and bought approximately 8 grams of crystal meth from Jones for $700.

