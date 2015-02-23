Frequent saunas may boost survival, Finnish study suggests

By LINDSEY TANNERAP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A study in Finnish men suggests frequent sauna baths might help you live longer.

That's welcome news if proven true - not just in Finland where saunas are commonplace, but also for Americans shivering in a snowy Nordic-like winter.

Previous research suggested that saunas might improve blood vessel function and exercise capacity, or even lower blood pressure in patients with hypertension. The new study links long, hot sauna baths with more benefits, including fewer deaths from heart attacks, strokes, various heart-related conditions and other causes.

The study tracked more than 2,000 Finnish men for nearly 20 years on average. Most used saunas at least once weekly. Those who used them four to seven times weekly got the greatest survival benefits.

The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

