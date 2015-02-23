Murray PD warns of scams targeting elderly - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray PD warns of scams targeting elderly

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating multiple scams targeting the elderly.

In each scam, the suspect contacted the victim and claimed that the victim won a large sum of money, in one case $1.2 million, in another $285,000. The victim is instructed to send cash as a “claiming fee” via either UPS or the US Mail. 

In both of these scams, the suspect had the victim's name and address, making their claim seem more believable. 

Often scammers can find names and addresses from public sources. So just because someone calls you by name, that does not mean they are legitimate, according to Murray PD.

If you can't remember entering a contest, it is likely you did not, and it is probably a scam. No contest will charge you a claiming fee to collect your prize; if they ask for one, it is a scam. 

Never send cash through the mail or other shipping service. 

If you think something might be a scam, or seems in the least bit suspicious, call the Murray Police Department at (270) 753-1621. Officers can help figure out if it is a scam or not.

