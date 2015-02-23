Sikeston K-9 officer receives ballistic vest

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety K-9 Levi has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K-9's, Inc.

The nationwide charity raised over $11,000 through their 2015 calendar sales. More than 1,300 calendars were distributed throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K-9's, Inc., established in 2009, is located in East Taunton, Massachusetts and their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

Each vest costs $950 and has a five-year warranty and through private and corporate donations, the organization has provided more than 1,292 law enforcement dogs in 40 states with protective vests, at a cost of over $1.2 million.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Tax deductible donations accepted via mail to: Vested Interest in K-9's, Inc. P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

Website: www.vik9s.org.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.