Ohio River Rises, Engulfs Homes in Pope County

By: Lauren Keith Pope County, Illinois - F , but those of us who don't live in these communities, may just take for granted, how much the water levels have increased. Heartland News video of the Ohio River at Golconda, from Tuesday, shows a bit of the Lusk Creek Park pavilion, but that certainly isn't the case on Sunday. The pavilion is almost completely underwater. Because of that, city crews have blocked off this popular park on the riverfront. All of the rising water has created quite a few problems for area homeowners, especially in a neighborhood, just west of Golconda, known as Halltown.

Even though emergency crews advise against driving through high water like this, folks in this part of Pope county say it's a risk they're willing to take, for now. " It's the chances you take when you own this property!" said Gary Schamdel.

Schamdel owns this home and two other cabins in this Ohio River flood plain. Homeowners like Gary, as well as Beverly Baugher, say if you're going to live here, then you'd better be prepared for some flooding from time to time.

"We started before it got really bad, we took some things to Mom's," said Baugher.

Beverly and her family say this situation, so far, isn't as bad as the flood of '97, when their home was completely covered by water--- and in case that happens again, the Baughers' are doing all they can to stay safe.

"We're prepared this time!" said Baugher.

Again, folks here in Halltown are used to some flooding, but as the waters continue to rise, they worry how they'll make it out, if they do at all. But emergency management crews do have a plan to help them.

"We have boats, 4-wheel drives, we'll get to 'em and help them in anyway we can!" said ESDA director Chris Hahn.

A nd as homes in Halltown begin to look like houses stranded on an island, the folks living inside bank on waters to soon recede.

"Gotta have faith, do what you gotta do, and get ready for it!" said Gary Schamdel.