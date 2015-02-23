2,600 customers without power Sunday night in Jackson Co.

Customers of the Egyptian Electric Cooperative south of Carbondale were without power for a while on Sunday, Feb. 22, according to an official with the company.



Jim Grothaus, Murphysboro operations manager, says customers in the Giant City Blacktop area experienced blinking lights and a power outage.



Two switches within the substation apparently failed and began arcing, according to Grothaus, which caused lights to blink.



The high amp flow through the substation transformer from the arcing then seems to have caused the transformer to fail, Grothaus says.

Crews worked overnight transferring feeder lines to other substations to restore service.

The cold weather created issues, according to Grothaus, as the heating systems in the affected homes tried to come on at the same time.



Grothaus says there are plans to put a spare transformer in sometime Monday.

About 2,651 members were affected by the equipment failure.



Customers in the area are asked to conserve energy as much as possible until repairs are finished.

