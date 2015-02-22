SEMO in a must win against Austin Peay Saturday

The Redhawks opened the game hitting their first five shots, all from beyond the arc. They led the game up until the eight-minute mark in which they outscored 17-3 to finish the game.
The Redhawks are now 6-9 in league play and have currently lost three straight.
Jarekious Bradley led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Antonius Cleveland had 14 points.
The Redhawks are now in a must-win situation as they need a victory to clinch a spot in the conference tourney.
Austin Peay comes into town for the regular season finale Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Show Me Center. It is also Senior Night and tip-off will 6 p.m.
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.