SEMO in a must win against Austin Peay Saturday

Southeast Missouri basketball needed a win Sunday, Feb. 22 on the road against Eastern Illinois to clinch a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, but they lost another close game, 73-65.

The Redhawks opened the game hitting their first five shots, all from beyond the arc. They led the game up until the eight-minute mark in which they outscored 17-3 to finish the game.

The Redhawks are now 6-9 in league play and have currently lost three straight.

Jarekious Bradley led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Antonius Cleveland had 14 points.

The Redhawks are now in a must-win situation as they need a victory to clinch a spot in the conference tourney.

Austin Peay comes into town for the regular season finale Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Show Me Center. It is also Senior Night and tip-off will 6 p.m.

