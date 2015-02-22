Eastern Illinois rallies to beat SE Missouri 73-65

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Chris Olivier scored 20 points to lead Eastern Illinois in a come-from-behind 73-65 victory over Southeast Missouri on Sunday night.

Eastern Illinois (16-12, 9-6 Ohio Valley) moves to third place in the West Division, and fourth place overall in the conference. Southeast Missouri (12-16, 6-9) has lost three straight and dropped to fifth in the West.

Southeast Missouri had a nine-point lead at the break, and was up 62-56 with 7:47 left. Eastern Illinois then switched to a 2-3 zone defense, and closed on a 17-3 run to cap its comeback.

Olivier was 7 of 11 from the floor. Trae Anderson scored 17 points, Cornell Johnston had 12 and Reggie Smith chipped in 10 for the Panthers, who shot 50 percent from the field, 44 percent from long range.

Jarekious Bradley scored 18 points to lead four in double figures for Southeast Missouri.

