Report: Few sex crimes prosecuted in southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report: Few sex crimes prosecuted in southern Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Thousands of sex crimes reported to police in southern Illinois aren't being prosecuted, even though most victims can identify their attackers.

A Belleville News-Democrat investigation finds (http://bit.ly/18eQGkI ) that 70 percent of the nearly 6,800 sexual assaults reported to police in a 32-county area from 2005 to 2013 never made it to court.

Even so, conviction rates overall were relatively high for the cases that were prosecuted. Some experts suggest that means prosecutors are taking only cases they're sure they can win.

The newspaper says cities with larger police departments and more investigators often had the highest number of sex crimes but the lowest prosecution rates.

St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly says he's surprised his county prosecuted just 18 percent of felony sex crimes reported to police departments.

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

