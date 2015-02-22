Free, reduced cost tax preparation options

Tax season is upon us and April 15 is looming overhead.For many, filing taxes is daunting and there is always the fear not getting all the tax returns you are entitled to.The IRS has has made programs available for those whose need assistance filing their income taxes for a nominal fee.The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is set in place to help those generally making $53,000 or less. It is for people with disabilities, and the elderly and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing their own tax returns.The IRS also provides the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), which offers tax assistance for all taxpayers. In particular, those who are age 60 and older. This service specializes in questions about retirement and pension-related issues.VITAProgram assistance in Cape Girardeau County is available at the Cape Public Library, the Cape Senior Center, Jackson, Senior Center, and East Missouri Action Agency (drop off only).Additional locations also available in the Missouri counties of Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard, and Perry.