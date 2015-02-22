Downed 911 channel causes delayed response to house fire

After a house fire, there was a delay in getting notice to fire crews due to a 911 channel being down in Scott County on Saturday. Winter weather is likely to blame.At 3:07 p.m. Saturday, Scott County Rural Fire Department received a phone call about a structure fire on County Road 429 off of Highway U.It was then crews knew that they never received a page about it earlier.Crews responded to the home near Haywood City, Missouri about 25 minutes after the fire was called in. Upon arrival, the home was completely burned to the groundScott County Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien says that the initial page wasn't received due to the 911 repeater channel being down.After being notified by a phone call, fire fighters quickly gathered their gear and headed out to the fire to where they found the home had burned.Perrien says the channel was down probably due to the icy weather.Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says dispatch did experience an outage with the 911 repeater channel on Saturday.At the time the fire was called in, it was unknown the 911 channel was down.A short time later, a backup generator was in place and they were back up and running again.Firefighters were able to save a dog that was hiding under the front porch. The front porch was the only thing left standing.The family that lived in the home said is unfortunate the delay call happened, and say they lost everything.Heartland News was told the owner and family do have family to stay with elsewhere.There was no one at home at the time of the fire. The cause will be hard to determine due to the amount of damage, according to Perrien.Perrien says if the 911 repeater channel wasn't down, the outcome may have been different.The rural fire chief wishes there will be some type of alarm notification if the 911 channel is down in the future.