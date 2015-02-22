Semi overturns on Route 13 - Bitter cold

Weather update:

Bundle up, it will be bitterly cold tonight and tomorrow. Bryan McCormick has your forecast tonight.

One southeast Missouri neighborhood has been struggling with an icy road for now a week leaving residents frustrated.

Crews are cleaning up Marion, Illinois' City Hall after its roof leaked. Giacomo Luca has the latest.

Illinois State Police say a tractor trailer overturned in southern Illinois early Sunday.

A man designed an app that allows people to secretly record police, or domestic violence. Would you use it? Loreto Cruz explains.

