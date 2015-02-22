Neighborhood struggles with icy road for week straight

On February 15 a snow storm dumped several inches of snow on the roads. Some residents aren't getting any relief.Most roads are clear enough to drive on. But, one road near Fruitland, Missouri still has most of that snow and ice.Throughout the past week, neighbors on Cedar Circle have battled the snow and ice. While most have been able to drive on the street, it hasn't been easy.Charissa Campbell of Fruitland couldn't make it to church on Sunday due to the ice and snowy road.Campbell says she has to cancel plans day after day, including missing work, due to the conditions of her street.Heartland News caught up with her as she was trying to get out in her car. She was unsuccessful as her tires slide in place and fail to get traction.She relies on the help of neighbors who push her car to be able to get momentum. Campbell says it's very frustrating and hopes the snow and ice melt soon.Neighbors say this street is awful and doesn't compare to any other streets as far as the amount of ice and snow still built up on it.With temperatures still very cold, they anticipate they will be battling driving out of their neighborhood every time they decide to go anywhere.