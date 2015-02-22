Does It Work: Winter Trax

With the snow and ice we've seen, you've probably had a fall or two.The Winter Trax claims to give you the same traction as you get on a dry surface.Mitchell Brenner is a delivery driver, and takes medications to customers for Broadway Prescription Shop in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.It's day like this, that his job isn't exactly paradise."Oh yeah, I fell yesterday, I got a few bruises," said Brenner.Brenner makes about 30 deliveries a day, and said he's had to figure out how to make them safely."You walk a little slower, just kind of figure it out, but someone's got to do it," said Brenner.The Winter Trax claim to give you as much traction on snow and ice as you have on dry pavement."I hope it keeps me from falling," said Brenner.Brenner put these trax to the test.

Brenner walked along the snowy road, trekked up the drive way, and stepped up and down the staircase outside this home.

"I had a lot more traction I could go up and down the stairs with these, and I like them," said Brenner.

The trax seemed to give traction.

"They do the job that they're advertised to do," said Brenner.

He said he thinks it would help in his daily job of making deliveries.

"I would probably buy a pair," said Brenner.

Overall, Brenner gives the $15 Winter Trax 4 stars.

We spoke to a few people who already have these Winter Trax, and they say it's important to note that you must be careful wearing them inside so you don't slip on tile or trip on carpet.