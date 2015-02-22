Water leaks into Marion City Hall, closed Monday - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Water leaks into Marion City Hall, closed Monday

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion City Hall has some extensive indoor damage caused by snow and ice build up on the roof.

According to the Marion Fire Department, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday fire crews responded to the Marion City Hall. Fire crews say water leaked into the building.

Marion City Administrator, Gail West, has worked with the city for nine years. She says the roof collapse was surprising.

“We haven't had anything major in here since I've been here like this," West said.

Snow built up on the roof causing a substantial water leak through the building.

Some areas inside the building had water damage including some ceiling tiles.

Crews were out at City Hall last night to help clean up.
City Hall will be closed to the public Monday February 23 due to water damage, according to the city.

However, the city says the water office will be open for payment of water bills.

The city council meeting scheduled for Monday at city hall has been moved to the Marion Senior Citizens Center at 507 W. Main. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Roofing professional Daniel Tondini says it's something that could happen to your home too.

Tondini suggests to break away any ice you see at the base of your roof or gutters and conduct basic home maintenance.

“In the fall you ought to clean your gutters," Tondini said. "Make sure their not full of obstructions that would hinder the water flowing away.”

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.


