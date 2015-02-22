Wrestlers from Ste. Genevieve, Jackson place at state competition

The final round of the Missouri state high school wrestling met at Mizzou Arena. Wrestlers from Ste. Genevieve and Jackson placed at the state level.

Ste. Genevieve heavyweight Ethan Vaeth won the State title Saturday.

Ste. Genevieve's Tyler Jones finished second at 145.

Jackson senior Jarrett Reisenbichler finishes third in the 113 pound weight class. This marks the fourth straight year he's been All-State.

Another Jackson senior Clayton Collier finished sixth in the 152 pound category.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



