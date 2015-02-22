Jackson swimmer wins State Championship

Jackson swimmer Caitlyn Palmer won the Missouri State Championship on Saturday in the 50 Free Style.

This marked the first swimming state title in Jackson history.

Palmer is the first state champion in either boys or girls swimming at Jackson High School.

In addition to winning the 50 Free, Palmer also took 3rd place in the 100 Butterfly.

The Jackson girls are coached by Carole Baugh.

