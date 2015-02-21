Murphysboro family displaced after fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro family displaced after fire

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Murphysboro firefighters spent more than two hours after the fire monitoring embers in the home. It is considered a total loss. Murphysboro firefighters spent more than two hours after the fire monitoring embers in the home. It is considered a total loss.

A Murphysboro, Illinois family has been displaced after a house fire early Saturday evening.

Autumn Jackson says she noticed the smell of smoke just after getting out of the shower around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

She says she walked into the living room of the home and started pouring water on a fire that was engulfing her living room couch.

She continued trying to do what she could after sending the two of her children who were home at the time outside into safety where they dialed the authorities.

Fire crews were dispatched at 5:22 p.m.

Jackson says she never expected something like this to happen to her, and as of Saturday night, she was still trying to figure out what the future will bring.

"How do I replace everything that I've worked so hard for?" Jackson told Heartland News on Saturday, as she watched crews work to distinguish the embers in her home.

"By the time me and Willie ran out of the house, the fire was already coming through the living room, the whole couch was in flames, and everything was just gone."

Jackson says she could only stay in the house for a minute or two after sending her kids outside. She was then forced to evacuate as well due to heavy smoke.

No one was injured in the fire, and Murphysboro Fire Department was handling the investigation as of Saturday night.

The fire chief says he expects Jackson and her four children to be housed in a local hotel by Red Cross, where they'll have two nights to figure out where to go after that.

