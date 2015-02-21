3 facing marijuana-related charges after Graves County traffic stop

Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says drug division detectives and deputies seized around 40 pounds of medical grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Aaron Cooper was charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.Timothy Brown was charged with complicity to trafficking marijuana over five pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving too fast for conditions.Amanda Rowell was charged with complicity to trafficking marijuana over five pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.Detectives made the traffic stop on US 45 North near the intersection of KY 849 around noon on Saturday.The sheriff's office says marijuana was coming out of the vehicle when the vehicle's occupants rolled the windows down to speak with the officers.The Sheriff's Office K9 deputy immediately indicated to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff.During the search of the vehicle, three large duffel bags were found in the backseat that contained around 40 pounds of marijuana packaged in one pound containers. Officers also seized approximately $1000.Redmon says the street value of this grade of marijuana would be somewhere between $45,000 and $60,000.All three were booked into the Graves County Jail awaiting court proceedings.