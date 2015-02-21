Water reported over some roads

Missouri

Kentucky

KY1433 mm 5-7 Water Over Road Signs

KY 838 mm 2-4 Water Over Road Signs

KY 94 mm 7-11 and 23-26 Water Over Road Signs

KY 780 mm 2-3 Closed

KY 2206 mm 0-2 Closed

There are no homes along these sections

All the snow and ice we've had is starting to melt, and that is causing flooding in some areas.Sikeston roads are pretty slushy and there's even standing water in some intersections.Captain Jim McMillian with Sikeston DPS urges people to stay at home and not drive on the slick roads.He says drivers are getting stuck either in the slushy roads or even in some cases in flooded areas. You can click here for an updated map of road conditions in Missouri.The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says several crews report having to deal with flooding issues. But, flooding was not as significant as expected.Most District 1 highway crews expect to finish up salting and plowing operations by early Saturday evening.A few crews will have personnel on call and available to respond to emergencies or deal with flooding issues after 6 p.m. on Saturday.McCracken County plans to keep a small crew on duty overnight to deal with flooding issues in the immediate Paducah, Kentucky area.They have a few locations where they've tried to cut through snow windrows to get water off the road.Crews are planning to go back to some of those locations with a backhoe Saturday evening to assure that they are draining.Calloway County, Kentucky has some C Snow Priority Routes they have salted heavily on Saturday. A small crew will be in to plow those routes on Sunday.

Marshall County, KY

KY 462 mm 0-1 Closed



Illinois

Tennessee



