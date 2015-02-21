Building roofs collapse - Slick roads, power outages

Weather Update:



Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says we have warmed above freezing for the first time in 7 days - but that won't last long.

What we are working on:

Stoddard County, MO Emergency Management says the roofs of a number businesses collapsed due to the weight of the snow and ice. Mollie Lair explains.

Ice caused slick roads and power outages overnight into Saturday. Now, some are dealing with flooding.



Police say a western Kentucky man was arrested after he got into a fight and cut two other men with a knife at a bar.

The state GOP says a primary battle for the Missouri governor's race in 2016 threatens to divide the party.

An Illinois lawmaker wants to tighten the rules for parents seeking to exempt their children from vaccination requirements.

Sports headlines:

Murray State beats Austin Peay, 89-54

Indiana St. beats Southern Illinois 78-58

NASCAR's Kurt Busch loses suspension appeal

Trending/headlines:

A number of churches have cancelled services for Sunday

2,000 inmates seize control of part of federal prison in Texas

Children forced to jump from windows of their burning home



Hundreds Saturday marked 50 years since Malcolm X's assassination

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer