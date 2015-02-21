Wintry mix of rain, snow moves into Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wintry mix of rain, snow moves into Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A wintry mix of rain and snow moved has moved into Kentucky, causing slushy, slippery road conditions in much of the state.

Western Kentucky and south central Kentucky were under a flood watch Saturday due to warmer temperature and rains in those areas.

The National Weather Service says areas north of Interstate 64 will get a rain and snow mix, while areas south of I-64 could get up to an inch of rain. Areas south of Elizabethtown in central Kentucky are under a flood watch that expires at midnight.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 65 was backed up for miles Saturday afternoon at exit 86 near Elizabethtown due to a tractor-trailer crash. The Kentucky Department of Transportation is warning motorists to slow down well in advance of slow or stopped traffic.

