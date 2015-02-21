Snow and ice cause several business roof collapses

Emergency management says the roofs of a number businesses have collapsed due to the weight of the snow and ice.

According to Stoddard EMA Director Kent Polsgrove, Huber's gas station on West Stoddard Street had their awning collapse.

A roof collapsed at a mini mall off of US. 60 in Dexter that houses Show-Me Rent-To-Own and El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant. The mini mall is taped off. Building inspectors are expected to assess the damage on Saturday.



Polsgrove says there are other businesses on either side, but he's not sure if the roof was affected at those places.

Tuley Farm and Home, an Agriculture Supply Business off of Highway 114, is the third place in Dexter that has suffered a collapse due to the ice and snow.

The Dexter Police Department says that a large canopy has collapsed onto some tractors and has caused damage to that equipment.

No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile in Miner, Missouri, the Mobil Miner Mart had a partial awning collapse overnight.



Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs says it was due to the weight of snow and ice.



Crews are at the gas station Saturday morning cleaning up debris and taking down portions of the dangling roof.



The gas station is taped off and closed to the public.



According to Butler County EMA Director Jeff Shawan, Colton's Steakhouse in Poplar Bluff, Missouri had some electric and water damage inside due to the snow and ice.



Shawan says that the gutters were full of snow and ice, and caused it to weigh down which helped leak water into the restaurant.

According to a spokesperson at Colton's, they are closed Saturday while they inspect the water damage.

